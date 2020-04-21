Broadway Catch Up: April 21 - Laura Osnes, Josh Groban, Jessie Mueller, Ramin Karimloo, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's videos, from stars including Laura Osnes, Josh Groban, Jessie Mueller, Ramin Karimloo, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

The original American Idiot cast sings '21 Guns'!

The cast reunited virtually in honor of the show's 10th anniversary.

Phantom world tour cast sing 'Masquerade'!

The cast posted a special tribute to composer Andrew Lloyd Webber to thank him for all the joy he is spreading via social media.

Laura Osnes shares memories of Anything Goes!

As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Tony-nominee Laura Osnes is sharing some favorite memories of working with Sutton Foster, dancing with Colin Donnell, and more!

Josh Groban performs 'Hallelujah'!

Josh Groban is taking singing in the shower to the next level with his newly-launched #ShowerSongs series, in which he takes a moment to dedicate a tune to those most in need of some musical inspiration.

Sally Murphy and Jessie Mueller perform a scene and song from Carousel!

Season of Concern recently hosted a Chicago Offstage! online benefit. As a bonus, two previous Julie Jordans from Carousel, Sally Murphy and Jessie Mueller performed the entire "bench scene" including the song If I Loved You!

Kerry Ellis performs an Instagram Live concert!

Kerry Ellis took to Instagram on April 18 to perform a virtual concert for her fans.

Ramin Karimloo challenges The Showstoppers!

Ramin Karimloo has challenged The Showstoppers to compose a musical theatre song in just 24 hours. Ramin and his son Hadley threw down the gauntlet for the Olivier Award-winning improvisers to compose a song about home schooling in the style of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's "School of Rock."

Sir Patrick Stewart reads more Shakespeare!

Sir Patrick Stewart continued his #ASonnetADay series on Twitter! This time, he's reading Sonnet 33.





Related Articles