Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Announces Virtual Broadway Run

No matter where you live, theatre fans across the country are invited to run (or walk or jeté) in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS with the virtual Broadway Run. Jazz hands not required, but encouraged.

The virtual Broadway Run is a race that can be completed from any place, at any pace, and all proceeds benefit Broadway Cares. Participants will receive a limited edition medal to commemorate the experience. The platinum medal, which spins like a Tony Award and pays homage to Broadway's biggest honor, features a team of runners in New York City's famed Theatre District, surrounded by classic marquees.

Whether you're a runner, walker or "singer who moves well," everyone's welcome to join the virtual Broadway Run and make a difference. You can help provide lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, emergency financial assistance and more to men, women and children in New York and across the country.

As a participant, you simply complete a 5k however, whenever and wherever you choose. It can be completed all at once, or cumulative over several days or weeks. Learn more about the virtual Broadway Run and register at broadwaycares.org/run. Registration closes at midnight on November 9, 2019.

The virtual run is the nationwide arm of the Broadway Run, a 3.1-mile walk or run through the streets of Manhattan that ends at the famed marathon finish line in Central Park. The in-person run is set for Saturday, November 2, and participants include Broadway stars, industry members and fans. The New York run, part of the New York City Marathon Dash to the Finish Line 5K, is at capacity and not accepting any more participants.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.





