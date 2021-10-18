Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Aims For Spring 2022 Return For Red Bucket Audience Appeals

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' traditional in-theater red bucket appeals will be on hiatus until spring 2022 as shows diligently work to return to their theatrical homes and welcome back audiences in New York City and across the country. The appeals typically take place twice a year - in the spring and fall - during six enthusiastic and competitive weeks of fundraising by Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions.

"The priority for the theater community this fall is to carefully and safely resume its eight-shows-a-week schedule in front of enthusiastic, vaxxed and masked audiences with all the appropriate backstage protocols," Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said. "We hope to resume our in-theater audience appeals with our iconic red buckets next spring, celebrating the return of our philanthropic seasons with the Easter Bonnet Competition on Monday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 26."

Viola added: "If productions are interested in ad hoc fundraising efforts for Broadway Cares this fall during the six-week window permitted by theater owners and producers, we stand ready to help facilitate those initiatives, knowing that the safety and viability of the shows are of paramount importance."

With the in-theater appeals on hold until spring, there will not be a Red Bucket Follies presentation this year. Red Bucket Follies is a two-day celebratory variety show that marks the end of the fall audience appeal season and takes the stage in early December.

Despite the temporary in-theater fundraising hiatus, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' grant-making will continue in earnest.

Last week, Broadway Cares awarded $3 million to The Actors Fund, the first payment of a minimum $5.45 million commitment for fiscal year 2022.

In fiscal year 2021, which ended September 30, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS provided The Actors Fund $7,777,500 in support for its COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, Every Artist Insured, the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts an d other essential social service programs. Broadway Cares continues to be the single largest financial supporter of The Actors Fund.

Since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic and industry shutdown in March 2021, Broadway Cares has awarded a record $18.95 million to The Actors Fund.

During fiscal year 2021, Broadway Cares provided $4.98 million in grants to 424 social and medical service agencies in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico through its National Grants Program.

In January 2022, Broadway Cares will continue its national grant-making efforts with regularly scheduled awards to food service and meal delivery programs across the country, the first of three annual grant rounds.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.