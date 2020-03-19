Broadway Brainteasers: MEAN GIRLS Queen Bee Crossword!

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Think you have what it takes to rule the school? Today we're putting your crossword and Mean Girls trivia skills to the test! If you're home, bored, and considering sending your crush a sixth text from self-quarantine, stop, eat a cracker, and beat this puzzle to pass the time!





Related Articles