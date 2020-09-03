Broadway Brainteasers: Lindsay Mendez Word Scrambles!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers

Test your trivia and unscrambling skills with this puzzle based on the wonderful Lindsay Mendez!

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every day for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Today, we're bringing you word scrambles based on the career of Tony Award-winner, Lindsay Mendez!

Related Articles