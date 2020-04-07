Broadway Brainteasers: HADESTOWN 'Wait For Me' Word Search

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Hey, little songbird, think you know your way around the underground? For today's puzzle, we're on the road to hell with the 2019 Tony-winning Best Musical, Hadestown! Find 20 word search clues related to Anais Mitchell's epic musical love story while you wait to live it up outside once more!





