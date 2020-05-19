Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: AIN'T TOO PROUD 'Just My Imagination' Jumbles
Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!
Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers!
Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.
Today we're putting your unscrambling and Temptations trivia skills to the test with a word scramble! Match the title to the lyrics!
