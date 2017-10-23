Broadway Alum John Stamos to Tie the Knot with Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh

John Stamos took to Instagram yesterday to share the joyous news that he will tie the knot with girlfriend Caitlin McHugh. The FULLER HOUSE and Broadway alum shared a magical illustration of himself and his fiancée standing in front of Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle, with fireworks bursting in the background. He captioned the image "I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after." Check out the post below!

Stamos, who was previously wed to actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005, first began dating McHugh in 2016. Congratulations to the happy couple!

John Stamos most recently appeared on Broadway in 2012's GORE VIDAL'S THE BEST MAN. His other Broadway credits include BYE BYE BIRDIE, NINE, CABARET and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after?? A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT



