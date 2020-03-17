Broadway-Aimed THE WANDERER Put On Hold at Paper Mill; SISTER ACT Postponed

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced scheduling changes to its current season due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The new Broadway-aimed musical The Wanderer, which was set to make its world premiere at the Playhouse this season, has been pushed from the schedule for the time being.

Talks are underway to reschedule the show, which is based on the life of Rock n' Roll Hall-of-Famer Dion DiMucci. The world premiere production is set to star Christy Altomare and Joey McIntyre.

A revised date for the theatre's April production of Sister Act, starring Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, is also expected to be announced soon.

For more information visit papermill.org.





