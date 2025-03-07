Britton & The Sting Will Perform Free Concert For World Water Day NYC

The event will be held on March 24, 2025.
World Water Day NYC, held on March 24, 2025, is an epic free event for New York City, inviting people across differences to remember their inherent connection and responsibility toward water and to celebrate together its beauty, nurturing qualities of giving life, and its power to bring people together.
The day features activities focused on well-being and the importance of water to our health, living and connections with one another. The day will bring together scientists, leaders in water, sustainability organizations, artists, and advocates through engaging activations, panels, and performances by artists from around the world.
Attendees can participate in learnings and experience the work of artists exploring the significance of water. The day will culminate in an evening performance of MAMA, an immersive theatrical concert created by Britton & The Sting that deepens our understanding of water within ourselves and others.
Originally commissioned by Little Island and performed to [five] sold-out shows in June 2024, World Water Day NYC highlights the urgency of our global water conditions while celebrating its cultural and spiritual significance t o all life on Earth. World Water Day is a celebration of remembering, renewal, and responsibility and is hosted through various partnerships including Britton & The Sting, Live Nation, the US Water Alliance, Food and Water Watch, Columbia University, BioBat, and Daughters for Earth.
Videos