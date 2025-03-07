Britton & The Sting Will Perform Free Concert For World Water Day NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World Water Day NYC, held on March 24, 2025, is an epic free event for New York City, inviting people across differences to remember their inherent connection and responsibility toward water and to celebrate together its beauty, nurturing qualities of giving life, and its power to bring people together.

The day features activities focused on well-being and the importance of water to our health, living and connections with one another. The day will bring together scientists, leaders in water, sustainability organizations, artists, and advocates through engaging activations, panels, and performances by artists from around the world.

Attendees can participate in learnings and experience the work of artists exploring the significance of water. The day will culminate in an evening performance of MAMA, an immersive theatrical concert created by Britton & The Sting that deepens our understanding of water within ourselves and others.