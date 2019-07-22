Britney Spears Musical Postpones Chicago Production

BroadwayWorld has learned that due to scheduling issues, the Chicago run of the the Britney Spears musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME have been pushed to April 14, 2020 - May 17, 2020. The production was originally set to run October 29 - December 1, 2019.

Subscribers will receive their tickets for their recently purchased subscription with the accurate dates and Groups that have booked are in the process of being notified.

The public on sale for this show will be announced at a later date.

Once Upon A Time... Cinderella, Snow White, and the other fairytale princesses gather for their book club, when - oh, baby baby! - a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation. Could there really be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss? Set to the songs of Britney Spears, the Princess of Pop herself, ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME is an uproarious, irreverent look at the towering challenges, charms, and choices involved in finding that most elusive of endings: Happily Ever After.

The musical features an original book by Jon Hartmere (The Upside, bare), with direction by Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and Choreography by MTV Video Music Award nominees Keone & Mari Madrid (Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself"; "World of Dance").

Britney Spears is one of the most celebrated entertainers in the history of pop with nearly 150 million records sold worldwide, multiple platinum records, and countless awards and accolades. She has sold more than 70 million albums and hit singles in the U.S. alone. Spears quickly rose to stardom and became a household name as a teenager when she released her first single "...Baby One More Time," a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash and international hit that broke sales records with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide and is currently 14x platinum in the U.S.

Her musical career boasts tremendous awards and accolades, including seven Billboard Music Awards, the Billboard's Millennium Award, which recognizes outstanding career achievements and influence in the music industry, as well as an American Music Award and the 2011 MTV Video Vanguard Award. To date, Spears has earned a total of six No. 1-debuting albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 34 Top 40 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 - four of which went to No. 1. Spears has been nominated for seven GRAMMY Awards and won for Best Dance Recording in 2005.

Britney's music has not only touched the lives of millions, but she also has used her global platform and voice to support the LGBTQ community on a variety of platforms. As a longtime ally of the community, she most recently received GLAAD's 2018 Vanguard Award, presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people.





