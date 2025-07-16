British Doll Sindy Set for Live-Action Musical Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barbie fans, look out: a new doll is entering the film scene. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sindy, a British doll inspired by American fashion dolls such as Barbie and Tammy, may be heading to the big screen via A2R2 Productions.

Produced by A2R2 founders Archie Renaux and Arjun Rose, the Sindy project is projected to be a “bold, feel-good live-action musical that mixes heart, humor, and high fashion." The company is currently looking for a “visionary female director” to bring the doll to life, in a likely attempt to replicate Greta Gerwig's unparalleled success with 2023's Barbie. At this point, it is unknown who would pen the movie's soundtrack.

"Sindy" will be the first major production from the company after launching last year. As an actor, Archie Renaux's credits include Morbius, Shadow and Bone, and 2024's Alien: Romulus, among others. Arjun Rose is known as the founder of The Unseen, a UK-based acting academy.

The Sindy doll was created in 1963 by Pedigree Dolls & Toys as a rival to Barbie. Following declining sales after being sold to the American-based Hasbro in the 1980s, the doll returned to Pedigree, where it relaunched at the turn of the century. Since that time, the doll has remained popular among collectors. In 2023, a limited edition was launched in commemoration of its 60th anniversary.

Greta Gerwig's 2023 Barbie film was a massive hit upon its release. Based on the Mattel dolls, it was the first live-action Barbie film after numerous computer-animated films and specials. It was later named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute, and received massive critical acclaim and other accolades.

In addition to Barbie, several toy-based film franchises have been released or are in the works, including Transformers, An American Girl, Bratz, and the upcoming Hot Wheels film helmed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu.

Photo courtesy of Pedigree Toys