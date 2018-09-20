Brief 9/20: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Auditions For the LES MISERABLES Film With 'On My Own'

by Stage Tube - September 19, 2018

A video had surfaced on Miley Cyrus auditioning for the Les Miserables film in 2011. The video features the popstar singing On My Own from the hit musical. Watch it below!. (more...)

2) Michelle Visage Will Join the Company of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

by BWW News Desk - September 19, 2018

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the award-winning feel good musical sensation, has announced that internationally renowned personality, Michelle Visage, will be making her West End musical debut playing the role of Miss Hedge from Thursday 18 October 2018 to Saturday 26 January 2019.. (more...)

3) THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Announces Rush Policy

by BWW News Desk - September 19, 2018

The world premiere play, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, which begins previews tomorrow, September 20, 2018 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street), has announced its rush ticket policy.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Tina Arena In EVITA At Sydney Opera House

by BWW News Desk - September 19, 2018

Australian icon, singer, songwriter and musical theatre star Tina Arena plays the role of Eva Peron in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA in Sydney. EVITA, one of the most celebrated classical musicals of all time, is now playing at the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House. Get a first look at the cast in action below!. (more...)

5) BWW Exclusive: First Listen to 'I Will Wait For You' From the HUNDRED DAYS Cast Album

by BWW News Desk - September 19, 2018

The 'Hundred Days' original cast album will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, September 21 from Ghostlight Records. Get an exclusive first listen to the song 'I Will Wait For You' below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT begins previews on Broadway tonight!

-The New Group's THE TRUE officially opens off-Broadway tonight!

Set Your DVR...

-Josh Groban will appear on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE tonight!

-Hugh Jackman will appear on TODAY this morning!

What we're watching: Angela Lansbury Discusses Her Lengthy Legacy and Next Steps with Studio 10 Australia

Social Butterfly: Broadway Dims its Lights to Celebrate the Life and Career of Marin Mazzie

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Emily Padgett, who turns 34 today!

Emily Padgett most recently appeared as Mrs. Bucket in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory-Broadway. Other roles include Lucy Grant in Bright Star-Broadway; Daisy Hiltonin Side Show-2014 Broadway revival; Alex in Flashdance The Musical (national tour); Sherrie [et al., replacement] in Rock of Ages-Broadway; Ensemble (and Sandy, Patty Simcox understudy) Grease-Broadway revival; and Brooke Wyndam [et al., replacement] in Legally Blonde-Broadway.

