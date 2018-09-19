VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Auditions For the LES MISERABLES Film With 'On My Own'

A video had surfaced on Miley Cyrus auditioning for the Les Miserables film in 2011. The video features the popstar singing On My Own from the hit musical. Watch it below!

The movie musical adaptation of Les Miserables opened in cinemas December 25, 2012.

Helmed by The King's Speech's Academy Award-winning director, Tom Hooper, the Working Title/Cameron Mackintoshproduction stars Hugh Jackman, Oscar winner Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Aaron Tveit, Samantha Barks, with Helena Bonham Carter and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISERABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption-a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Jackman plays ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, hunted for decades by the ruthless policeman Javert (Crowe) after he breaks parole. When Valjean agrees to care for factory worker Fantine's (Hathaway) young daughter, Cosette, their lives change forever.

