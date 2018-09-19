BWW Exclusive: First Listen to 'I Will Wait For You' From the HUNDRED DAYS Cast Album

The 'Hundred Days' original cast album will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, September 21 from Ghostlight Records. Get an exclusive first listen to the song 'I Will Wait For You' below!

Hundred Days features a book by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher, music and lyrics by The Bengsons. The show was directed by Anne Kauffman with movement direction by Sonya Tayeh. Hundred Days? premiered in New York at The Public Theater's "Under the Radar" Festival in January 2017, before being picked up as part of the New York Theater Workshop season that same year, opening December 2017. It was originally developed and produced by Z Space and piece by piece productions. The show earned 2018 Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award nominations for "Outstanding Musical." The show will be performed at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse this Fall, followed by national tour engagements. To pre-order the album, please visit: https://www.ghostlightrecords.com/hundred-days-original-cast-recording.html

The recording features the cast of the recent production at New York Theatre Workshop, featuring Colette Alexander, Abigail Bengson, Shaun Bengson, Jo Lampert, Dani Markham and Reggie D. White.

When Hundred Days made its New York debut as part of The Public Theater's "Under the Radar," The New York Times raved "The Bengsons offer luminous hope that a new generation of talent in American theater is taking up Stephen Sondheim's mantle of exquisite ambivalence." According to New York Magazine, "Filled with a series of ecstatic songs that make the case for living and loving. Hundred Days shines a light in the darkness." When the show performed earlier in San Francisco, San Jose Mercury News declared "Hundred Days is ablaze with the ephemeral nature of life and love. This unconventional musical, part indie rock opera, part tragic romance, will take your breath away from the first pounding chorus to the last plaintive wail." KQED Arts added, "the overwhelming experience of Hundred Days is one of joy. The songs are catchy, propulsive, and soul-soaringly jubilant."

The album is produced by The Bengsons, Ian Kagey, and Kurt Deutsch, with Erica Rotstein, Seaview Productions, Family Matters LLC, Alexander R. Donnelly, and Dana M. Lerner serving as executive producers.

