BWW TV: Cuba Takes Broadway! Meet CHICAGO's New Billy Flynn, Cuba Gooding Jr.

All Cuba Gooding Jr. cares about is love... at least through November 18. That's because the Academy Award winner and Emmy nominee will step into the role of Billy Flynn, beginning Saturday, October 6, 2018 in Broadway's Chicago. He reprises his role as Billy Flynn after originating the part and making his West End stage debut earlier this year in the new 2018 London production of Chicago, currently playing at The Phoenix Theatre.

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s breakthrough role was as Tre Styles in the feature film Boyz n the Hood (1991), followed by A Few Good Men (1992), before winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Jerry Maguire (1996). Later films included As Good as It Gets (1997), Men of Honor(2000) as Carl Brashear, Pearl Harbor (2001) as Doris Miller, American Gangster (2007), The Butler (2013) and Selma (2014), playing civil rights attorney Fred Gray. In 2016, he portrayed O.J. Simpson in the F/X drama series "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story," for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Mini-series or a Movie. In 2013, he made his Broadway debut alongside Cicely Tyson and Vanessa Williams in the Tony Award-nominated production of The Trip to Bountiful.

Below, we check in with Cuba as he prepares for his big Broadway return!

