Brief 8/21: BAT OUT OF HELL Tour Information Announced, and More!

1) Andrew Polec Will Star in BAT OUT OF HELL On Tour - Full Casting and Cities Announced!

by BWW News Desk - August 20, 2018

Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is hitting the road! The critically acclaimed new musical based on one of the best-selling albums of all time, will launch a nineteen city North American tour at Detroit's Fox Theatre this November following an eagerly anticipated return engagement at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre. Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is currently playing an extended smash hit engagement in London's West End where it won the 2017 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical.. (more...)

2) Kelli O'Hara as Nessarose? Broadway Stars Share Their Rejections On Social Media!

by BWW News Desk - August 20, 2018

Broadway is a tough industry, and if you're going to pursue a career in theatre you've got to be prepared to face rejection fairly regularly. Though performers will often take to social media to share exciting news like booking a gig, very few will openly talk about jobs they didn't book. Check out some of the highlights from stars like Kelli O'Hara, Idina Menzel, Rachel Bloom, Patti Murin, Morgan James and more below.... (more...)

3) BWW Review: Bland PRETTY WOMAN Is Not An Affair To Remember

by Michael Dale - August 20, 2018

With an innocuous book more focused on moving to plot points than creating interesting leading characters and a platitude-heavy score that tends to linger on moments instead of expanding on them, PRETTY WOMAN, based on the hit 1990 film, is the blandest musical to hit Broadway in recent memory.. (more...)

4) Evan Alexander Smith, Jamie Ann Romero, and More to Court Disaster in THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG National Tour

by BWW News Desk - August 20, 2018

The Cornley University Drama Society is excited to announce they have found enough students willing to live out of a suitcase for a year to fully cast the first national tour of the Olivier & Tony Award-winning production of Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong, which has inexplicably become longest-running play on Broadway.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Gander Residents and Tourists Talk COME FROM AWAY's Impact

by Stage Tube - August 20, 2018

More and more people are coming from away to kiss the cod in Gander ever since Come From Away hit the Great White Way. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt did a feature on the hit musical and Gander's residents and tourists alike discuss just what it is about the show that strikes a chord with people.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Jacob Burns Film Center Hosts a Special Screening of KING KONG Tonight Before It Comes to Broadway This Fall

BWW Exclusive: Lauren Molina on Her Rootin', Tootin' Good Time in DESPERATE MEASURES

What we're geeking out over: West End THE KING AND I to Be Screened in UK Cinemas This Winter

What we're watching: Danielle Brooks Discusses Her Tony Nomination for THE COLOR PURPLE on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Social Butterfly: Katharine McPhee Reads Notes From Fans Following Final WAITRESS Performance

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Robin De Jesus, who turns 34 today!

Robin De Jesus recently starred in the Broadway revival of The Boys in the Band. Other Broadway credits include: Wicked, In the Heights (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), La Cage aux Folles (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Rent.

Select Off-Broadway and regional: Domesticated (Lincoln Center), In the Heights, Patti Issues, Mother Jones, Aladdin, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Grease and Godspell.

Select film: Camp, Hairbrained, Gun Hill Road, Elliot Loves, 11:55 Holyoke, Fat Girls.

Select TV: "Law & Order: SVU," "How to Make It in America." Cabaret: Crush to Crushed (54Below).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

