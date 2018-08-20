VIDEO: Gander Residents and Tourists Talk COME FROM AWAY's Impact

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

More and more people are coming from away to kiss the cod in Gander ever since Come From Away hit the Great White Way. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt did a feature on the hit musical and Gander's residents and tourists alike discuss just what it is about the show that strikes a chord with people.

Tourism to Gander is up, according to the report, ever since fans fell in love with the island depicted in the musical. One tourist said that she felt a "strong force" to come meet the people in Gander after seeing the show.

Oswald Fudge, the town police officer who "everyone called" during the events of 9/11, believes that the story of Gander has taught people that "love and kindness beats anything that we see today."

With a book, music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine(Come From Away, Rocky), with music supervision by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath(Come From Away), scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by Tony nominee August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), music arrangements by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath and casting by Telsey + Company.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

