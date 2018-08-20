West End THE KING AND I to Be Screened in UK Cinemas This Winter

It has been confirmed that the current West End production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless classic, The King and I, will be screened in the United Kingdom this winter.

The production will be filmed live at the London Palladium and is set to be screened in select UK cinemas on November 29 and December 4, 2018. Additional information can be found at: www.thekingandilivecinema.com. There is no word yet on a US release.

The multi Tony Award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I transferred from Broadway to London this month following a critically acclaimed 16 month run at New York's Lincoln Center Theater and an unprecedented continuing record-breaking sold out USA tour.

Now playing at the world famous London Palladium, the show stars three of the original Lincoln Center Theater lead actors: led by Tony Award winner and Kelli O'Hara as Anna Leonowens, film star, Oscar and Tony nominee (for his role on The King and I) Ken Watanabe in the title role of The King of Siam and Ruthie Ann Miles reprising her Tony Award winning role of Lady Thiang. Japanese actress Naoko Mori shares the role of Lady Thiang. Takao Osawa, the multi-award-winning actor and star of one of Japan's most popular television series JIN, plays the Kralahome, trusted adviser to The King of Siam. Dean John-Wilson (who starred in the title role of Disney's original West End production of Aladdin) and Na-Young Jeon play the young lovers, Lun Tha and Tuptim.

With music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, The King and I - which won four Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical - will open its European Premiere at the London Palladium. The production will open 21 June 2018 (Press Night on 3 July 2018) for a limited engagement, until 29 September 2018.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, this masterpiece boasts a score featuring such beloved classics as Getting To Know You, Hello Young Lovers, Whistle A Happy Tune, Shall We Dance, I Have Dreamed, and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the imperious King brings to Siam to tutor his many wives and children.

