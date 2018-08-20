VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Discusses Her Tony Nomination for THE COLOR PURPLE on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Danielle Brooks talks to Kelly and Ryan about performing in "The Color Purple" on Broadway while filming "Orange is the New Black" at the same time.

Danielle Brooks made her Broadway debut in the revival of The Color Purple. She is best known for her role as Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson in Netflix's Emmy-nominated series, "Orange is the New Black" which is currently in production on its fourth season. Brooks and her cast received a SAG Award in 2014 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Danielle was the recipient of the Young Hollywood Award for Breakthrough Actress. Brooks has also appeared in HBO's "Girls", and will be seen in Aziz Ansari's upcoming Netflix comedy series, "Master of None". On the big screen, Brooks voiced a character for Sony's Angry Birds set to be released May 2016, and has previously starred in Oren Moverman's Time Out of Mind and the independent feature, I Dream Too Much, which premiered at SXSW.

The Color Purple is the 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival. Best Actress Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo ("an incandescent new star" says The New York Times) leads a powerhouse cast in this epic story of a young woman's journey to love and joy in the American South. Joining her is Tony and Grammy-winning Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls). Tony winner John Doyle directs.

