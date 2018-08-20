WAITRESS
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Reads Notes From Fans Following Final WAITRESS Performance

Aug. 20, 2018  

Katharine McPhee's time at the diner has come to an end. The star of Broadway's hit Waitress just concluded her run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, and to mark the occasion, she's reading notes from fans!

McPhee just made her Broadway debut in Waitress. Since vaulting to fame as a captivating singer on "American Idol," Season 5, she's become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts. Her latest album of timeless American standards "I Fall in Love Too Easily" was released by BMG in 2017. As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series, "Smash," Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). She is currently starring in the hit CBS dramatic series "Scorpion."

