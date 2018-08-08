Jacob Burns Film Center to Host Special Screening of KING KONG Before It Comes to Broadway This Fall

This August 21, the Jacob Burns Film Center (Pleasantville, NY) will be screening the original 1933 classic King Kong before it comes alive on Broadway this fall. Following the screening will be a Q&A with the Musical Creative Team, including Olivier Award-winning director & choreographer Drew McOnie, Helpmann Award-winning set & projection designer Peter England, Helpmann Award-winning creature designer Sonny Tilders and lead producer & Global Creatures CEO Carmen Pavlovic, the discussion will be moderated by four-time Tony-winning Broadway producer Dori Berinstein.

The WORLD'S MOST EPIC modern myth comes to life on stage through an innovative mix of animatronics, puppetry, music and stagecraft. King Kong follows the ambitious young actress Ann Darrow and maverick filmmaker Carl Denham as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this theatrical reimagining, a 2,000-pound, 20-foot high gorilla and the woman who risks everything to help him.

Public Event Information

Date: Thursday, August 21

Time: 7:00pm

Pricing: $15 (members), $20 (non-members)

Life on the Stage series is presented in partnership with The Actors Fund, a national human services organization that helps everyone- performers and those behind the scenes- who work in performing arts and entertainment. Programs include social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and employment and training services www.actorsfund.org.

Drew McOnie is one of Britain's most sought-after emerging directors and choreographers. He is the Artistic Director of The McOnie Company and a proud Associate Artist at The Old Vic Theatre. Drew won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreography for In the Heights and was nominated for the same award for the 2017 groundbreaking production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent Park's Open Air Theatre. Theatre credits as director/choreographer include On the Town, The Wild Party, and Strictly Ballroom.

Peter England is a four-time Helpmann Award winner for Best Set Design, two-time Green Room Award winner for Best Opera Design, Green Room Award winner for Best Dance Design, and a Mike Walsh Travelling Fellow. Theatre credits include Global Creatures: King Kong, Opera Australia: Sweeney Todd, Simon Boccanegra and La Bohème. Peter has also designed for the Australian Ballet, BBC and Global Creatures: Walking with Dinosaurs and DreamWorks Animation and Global Creatures: How to Train Your Dragon, and the Sydney 2000 Olympic Opening Ceremony.

Sonny Tilders' career has spanned some 25 years, in which he has designed and built creatures and contraptions, models and special effects for the film and theatrical industries. Sonny is the CEO and Creative Director of Creature Technology Co., which works with strategic partner Global Creatures. He lead the creature design and build team for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, BBC and Global Creatures: Walking With Dinosaurs, DreamWorks Animation and Global Creatures: How to Train Your Dragon. His work can be seen in films Peter Pan, Ghostrider, The Chronicles of Narnia and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Carmen Pavlovic is the CEO of Global Creatures, which she co-founded with Gerry Ryan. Previously, she was the director of the international production department for Stage Entertainment, where she was responsible for licensing and programming 25 theaters across Europe and overseeing productions in Germany, Holland, France, Italy, Spain and Russia. She's also worked at various theater companies, including executive producer roles at the Really Useful Company (Australia) and Clear Channel Entertainment (London).

Global Creatures is at the forefront of innovative stagecraft and spectacular theatricality. They've worked with the BBC to produce Walking with Dinosaurs- The Arena Spectacular, DreamWorks Theatricals for How to Train Your Dragon- Live Spectacular, and the National Theatre of Great Britain to produce the Tony Award-winning show, War Horse. They recently premiered Muriel's Wedding: The Musical with the Sydney Theatre Company, and just completed a world premiere pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. www.global-creatures.com.







