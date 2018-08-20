Kelli O'Hara as Nessarose? Broadway Stars Share Their Rejections On Social Media!

Aug. 20, 2018  

Kelli O'Hara as Nessarose? Broadway Stars Share Their Rejections On Social Media!

Broadway is a tough industry, and if you're going to pursue a career in theatre you've got to be prepared to face rejection fairly regularly.

Though performers will often take to social media to share exciting news like booking a gig, very few will openly talk about jobs they didn't book.

This weekend, that changed when much of Broadway took to Twitter to participate in #ShareYourRejection - where performers talked about jobs they didn't book and how though at the time it seemed hopeless, they soon rebounded.

Check out some of the highlights from stars like Kelli O'Hara, Idina Menzel, Rachel Bloom, Patti Murin, Morgan James and more below...










































Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Chris McCarrell To Lead THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL National Tour
  • Andrew Polec Will Star in BAT OUT OF HELL On Tour - Full Casting and Cities Announced!
  • Photo Flash: New Photos Of The RENT 20th Anniversary Tour
  • BILLY ELLIOT, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More Announced For Stratford Festival's 2019 Season
  • BWW Interview: Margaret Colin Gets Ready to Close Up Mrs. Mullin's Carousel
  • Social: Go Behind The Scenes Of Signature Theatre's PASSION On BWW's Instagram Today!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 