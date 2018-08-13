Brief 8/13: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Officially Opens Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Oliver Oliveros - August 12, 2018

Puerto Rican singer, actor, and visual artist Ektor Rivera, who made his Broadway debut playing Emilio Estefan in the hit musical 'On Your Feet!' in 2016, has joined the same show's first national tour. He reprises his Broadway role in 'On Your Feet!' for a limited time only, until next Sunday, August 19, 2018, at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.. (more...)

2) Should You Wait for It? When to Buy Tickets to a Broadway Show

by BWW News Desk - August 12, 2018

You're making plans for your first trip to New York City. Your travel is booked; your hotel stay is confirmed; your itinerary is underway, and you want a Broadway show to be on it. One question remains... when should you purchase your tickets?. (more...)

3) Donna Murphy Gets Ready to Say 'So Long Dearie' to Dolly- Five Things You Need to Know!

by BWW News Desk - August 12, 2018

From Anna to Ruth, Fosca to Lotte, Donna Murphy's stage resume is a long one. Now it includes a character that has been taken on by such legendary actresses as Carol Channing, Barbra Streisand, and more recently, Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters.. (more...)

4) Deaf and Blind Actors Perform CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD in Israel

by Stephanie Wild - August 12, 2018

The 2018 Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's 1979 Tony Award-winning drama Children of a Lesser God closed in May, but it has inspired a new production in Israel!. (more...)

5) BWW Exclusive: An Ode in Praise of HEAD OVER HEELS, the Most Radically Queer Show in Broadway History

by Christian Lewis - August 12, 2018

I'd like to propose something worthy of 16th century Arcadia: an Ode in Praise of HEAD OVER HEELS. For those who don't know, last month a new musical, HEAD OVER HEELS, opened on Broadway. The music combines a Renaissance source text, Sir Phillip Sidney's 'The Arcadia,' with the music of the Go-Go's to create an adult fairy tale. Not only is the musical incredibly fun, hilarious, and heartwarming, but it is also incredibly important.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER officially opens tonight!

-Sierra Boggess, Alex Brightman, Kara Lindsay, and more perform in SANCTUARY: ASTEP + Broadway Sing for Children in Need tonight at Joe's Pub!

-Jenn Colella stars in one night only benefit reading of UNBEATABLE tonight!

-Javier Munoz, Nick Westrate, and more lead a reading of SOMEONE WILL ASSIST YOU SHORTLY tonight!

-Renee Elise Goldsberry, and more perform at the Public's WE RISE: A CELEBRATION OF RESISTANCE tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Disney Gets Freaky! Thomas Schumacher Explains How FREAKY FRIDAY Became Disney's First Stage to TV Adaptation

What we're geeking out over: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Fall in Love in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway

What we're watching: Watch Katie Lowes Give a Behind the Scenes Look at WAITRESS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Social Butterfly: Watch the Cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND Take its Final Broadway Bow

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Wesley Taylor, who turns 32 today!

Wesley Taylor is currently starring as Plankton in the Broadway production of Spongebob Squarepants the Musical. Other Broadway credits include: original cast of The Addams Family; original cast of Rock of Ages (Theatre World Award, OCC Nomination). Second Stage: Little Miss Sunshine. Denver Center: An Act of God. Signature Theatre: Cabaret. American Conservatory Theater: Tales of the City. TV: 'Bobby' on "Smash," "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying up Here," "Difficult People." Taylor is the Co-Creator/Writer/Star of "Indoor Boys," (HuffPost/Vimeo) "It Could Be Worse," (Hulu/Pivot Tv/Vimeo), "Billy Green" (YouTube). BFA: North Carolina School of the Arts.

