Alex Brightman, Greg Hildreth, Kara Lindsay, and Elizabeth Stanley Join ASTEP Benefit At Joe's Pub

Alex Brightman, Greg Hildreth, Kara Lindsay, and Elizabeth Stanley have joined the lineup for the upcoming ASTEP Benefit At Joe's Pub.

Mary-Mitchell Campbell has conceived and created SANCTUARY: ASTEP + Broadway Sing for Children in Need, taking place on Monday, August 13 at 7:00 PM at Joe's Pub at The Public in New York City.

For the past eight years, Artists Striving to End Poverty has worked with children struggling with refugee/asylee/unaccompanied minor status. Recently in the news, there has been a great deal of coverage as hundreds of youth affected by refugee/asylee/unaccompanied minors status have been thrust into the limelight - and while ASTEP isn't able to prevent what's happening to families at our border, we will continue to play a vital role in caring for them while they await the next steps in their journey. We are making sure that our students get the chance to use the arts, if only for a moment, to remind them how to be kids.

Conceived and produced by Drama Desk winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (The Prom, Mean Girls, Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway, Tuck Everlasting), the concert will highlight ASTEP's work with these vulnerable populations, as well as show the positive impact that arts education can provide to children at this critical juncture. Campbell will be joined on stage by an incredible line-up of artists, including Sierra Boggess (Little Mermaid, Phantom of the Opera, Master Class), Alex Brightman (School of Rock, Matilda, Big Fish), Greg Hildreth (Frozen, Cinderella, Peter and the Starcatcher), Kara Lindsay (Beautiful, Wicked, Newsies), Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, Bridges of Madison County, On The Town) and hosted by Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day, Finding Neverland) with more to be announced!

Tickets are $50.00 each for premium seats, $35.00 each for bar seating. ALL proceeds from tickets to the show go to supporting ASTEP's mission to connect performing and visual artists with underserved kids, using the arts awakening their imaginations, fostering critical thinking, and helping them break the cycle of poverty. ASTEP places volunteer artists in New York, Florida, India, and South Africa and empowers young leaders in the arts.

Tickets are available for purchase online through the Joe's Pub website or at the box office at The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street. Seating is limited. For information about Table Purchase/Sponsorship, contact Katherine Nolan Brown katherine@asteponline.org

For more information about ASTEP visit www.astep.org or e-mail Katherine Nolan Brown at katherine@asteponline.org.

ASTEP was conceived by Broadway musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Juilliard students to transform the lives of youth using the most powerful tool they had - their art. Today, ASTEP connects performing and visual artists with underserved youth in the U.S. and around the world to awaken their imaginations, foster critical thinking, and help them break the cycle of poverty.

For information on how to get involved or to donate, please visit www.astep.org.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You