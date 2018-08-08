Javier Munoz, Nick Westrate & More Will Lead SOMEONE WILL ASSIST YOU SHORTLY Reading

Southampton Arts Center will present the one-night only reading of Jon Levenson's screenplay SOMEONE WILL ASSIST YOU SHORTLY on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 6 PM.

Taking place in Hampton Bays, the story centers around Eli (Nick Westrate), a gay hospice nurse who returns home to care for his dying father, Kenneth (Larry Pine). Eli is forced to crawl back into the closet to make things work with his racist and homophobic father who blames his kids for the death of his wife.

The cast will also include Emma Myles, Javier Muñoz, Michelle Wilson, Lucy Owen, and Justice Quiroz.

"Jon has been pursuing his playwrighting and screenwriting career since 2012. His work attempts to challenge what we know about our closest relationships" said SAC's Artistic Director Amy Kirwin. "Southampton Arts Center is committed to nurturing aspiring talent, and we look forward to following Jon and team along the way during the making of this film, culminating with a public premiere at SAC."

SOMEONE WILL ASSIST YOU SHORTLY will also launch Southampton Art Center's new program series "The Art of the Process" where the audience will have the opportunity to follow the creative process of a project from start to finish, in this case checking in with special programs related to the progress of the making of this film.

"This screenplay is the culmination of a lifetime of thinking about family and the role it plays in how we become who we are. We live with certain beliefs about what we deserve. So many of these are based on where we come from and the hand we were dealt. But at some point, it's constructive to ditch that hand. Maybe hold onto the most important card and build a new set of better beliefs." said screenwriter Jon Levenson. "I am thrilled to share this never before seen story with the community of Southampton and grateful to the wildly talented actors who are so generously sharing their time to help make this film happen."

For tickets, visit: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3562781







