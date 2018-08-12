VIDEO: Watch the Cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND Take its Final Broadway Bow

Click Here for More Articles on THE BOYS IN THE BAND

The Boys in The Band took its final Broadway bow yesterday, August 11, 2018. The limited engagement began previews on April 30th at Broadway's Booth Theater (222 West 45th Street) and officially opened on May 31st.

Watch the video of the star-studded cast taking its final bow below!

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, THE BOYS IN THE BAND starred Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, and Andrew Rannells, as well as Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins.

Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.

The design team for The Boys in the Band is David Zinn (set and costume design), Hugh Vanstone (lighting design), and Leon Rothenberg (sound design).

