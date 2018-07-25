Brief 7/25: Inside Opening Night of STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 24, 2018

According to the Wall Street Journal, a bidding war is underway for the rights to a big screen version of the Broadway hit. The movie would be a filmed, onstage version of the musical that was recorded in 2016, featuring creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role, as well as other original cast members.. (more...)

2) Exclusive: Watch Highlights From Serenbe Playhouse's TITANIC THE MUSICAL

by Stage Tube - July 24, 2018

Serenbe Playhouse presents TITANIC: THE MUSICAL, directed by Brian Clowdus. The show began performances on July 11th and runs to August 12th. TITANIC: THE MUSICAL is produced at The Inn Lake at Serenbe. Watch an exclusive video below to see clips from the production!. (more...)

3) The Age of Aquarius is Near! NBC's HAIR LIVE! Will Air Next May, with Direction by Diane Paulus and Alex Rudzinski

by TV News Desk - July 24, 2018

NBC's Live broadcast of the hit rock-musical HAIR, directed by Diane Paulus and Alex Rudzinski, is set to air May 19, 2019, TV Line has reported.. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: The Cast of STRAIGHT WHITE MEN Takes Their Opening Night Bows

by Walter McBride - July 24, 2018

Straight White Men officially opened on Broadway last night, July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, stars Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne and Paul Schneider. Check out photos below from last night's opening night curtain call!. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at Opening Night of STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

by Walter McBride - July 24, 2018

Straight White Men officially opened on Broadway last night, July 23, 2018. Check out photos below from last night's opening night arrivals!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lesli Margherita

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-PETER, WHO? opens tonight at NYMF!

-Daniel Robert Sullivan's CONVICTION (An Irish Pub Song Musical: 1942) will have an industry reading tonight!

-The Cell premieres Joseph Hendel's KATZELMACHER U.S.A tonight as part of ongoing residency series!

Set Your DVR...

-Alec Baldwin will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams Will Lead FX Miniseries Based on the Lives of Bob Fosse & Gwen Verdon, choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler and executive produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, and George Stelzner.

What we're watching: Laura Benanti Stops by Jordan Roth's THE BIRDS AND THE BS to Talk #MeToo

Social Butterfly: Alysha Umphress Responds to NY Times Journalist's Alleged Body Shaming

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!







Related Articles