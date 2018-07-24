Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at Opening Night of STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Straight White Men officially opened on Broadway last night, July 23, 2018.

Check out photos below from last night's opening night arrivals!

Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, stars Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne and Paul Schneider.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

