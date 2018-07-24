Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at Opening Night of STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Jul. 24, 2018  

Straight White Men officially opened on Broadway last night, July 23, 2018.

Check out photos below from last night's opening night arrivals!

Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, stars Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne and Paul Schneider.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

James Franco

Jack DiFalco

Jack DiFalco

Mia Sinclair Jenness

Mia Sinclair Jenness

Lucas Hnath

Mona Pirnot and Lucas Hnath

Maria Dizzia and Will Eno a

Will EnoWhite Men' at the Hayes Theatre on July 23, 2018 in New York City.

Maria Dizzia

Maria Dizzia and Will Eno

Justin VivIan Bond

Justin VivIan Bond

Suzan-Lori Parks

Paul Oscher

Suzan Lori-Parks & Paul Oscher

Suzan-Lori Parks

Caissie Levy

Caissie Levy and Greg Hildreth

Steven Levenson

Steven Levenson

David Cromer

David Cromer

Antoinette Nwandu

Antoinette Nwandu

James Franco

James Franco

James Franco and Isabel Pakzad

James Franco and Isabel Pakzad

James Franco and Isabel Pakzad

Grace Gummer

Grace Gummer

Jeremy Piven

Jeremy Piven

Dick Scanlan

Michael Angarano

Ari Graynor

Michael Angarano and Ari Graynor

Michael Angarano

Ari Graynor

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Wesley Taylor

Trip

Halley Feiffer

Trip Cullman and Halley Feiffer

