Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams Will Lead FX Miniseries Based on the Lives of Bob Fosse & Gwen Verdon

According to Variety, FX has ordered an eight-part mini series about of the lives of iconic Broadway duo, Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, based on Sam Wasson's book, "Fosse." Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams are attached to lead the series. Production is set to start this fall, with an expected 2019 premiere.

The series will be choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler and executive produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, and George Stelzner.

"Bob Fosse ignited a revolution in American dance, theater, and film," said Kail, Levenson and Miranda. "But, in contrast to the well-worn myth of the visionary artist working in solitude, Fosse's work would not have been possible without Gwen Verdon, the woman who helped to mold his style - and make him a star. We are honored to work with the incredible team at FX and FOX 21, and these two extraordinary actors, to tell the story of this remarkable couple, and the complicated, fascinating relationship between them."

The only person ever to win Oscar, Emmy, and Tony awards in the same year, Bob Fosse revolutionized nearly every facet of American entertainment. His signature style would influence generations of performing artists. Yet in spite of Fosse's innumerable-including Cabaret, Pippin, All That Jazz, and Chicago, one of the longest-running Broadway musicals ever-his offstage life was shadowed by deep wounds and insatiable appetites.



To craft this richly detailed account, best-selling author Sam Wasson draws on a wealth of unpublished material and hundreds of sources: friends, enemies, lovers, and collaborators, many of them speaking publicly about Fosse for the first time. With propulsive energy and stylish prose, "Fosse" is the definitive biography of one of Broadway and Hollywood's most complex and dynamic icons.







