WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

Brief 7/2: Get a Sneak Peek at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE and More!

Jul. 2, 2018  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Brief 7/2: Get a Sneak Peek at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE and More!
1) Brief 7/2: Get a Sneak Peek at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE and More! Director and Choreographer Dame Gillian Lynne Passes Away at 92
by Stephanie Wild - July 01, 2018

It has been announced today via her official Twitter that trailblazing dancer, director, and choreographer Dame Gillian Lynne has passed away.. (more...)

2) Brief 7/2: Get a Sneak Peek at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE and More! BWW Flashback: Last Call in Paradise! ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Concludes Broadway Run Today
by BWW News Desk - July 01, 2018

It's last call in paradise! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will play its final Broadway performance at the Marquis Theatre today, July 1, 2018, after 29 preview and 124 regular performances.. (more...)

3) Brief 7/2: Get a Sneak Peek at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE and More! IN THE HEIGHTS, HAIR, FREAKY FRIDAY, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's July Stage-to-Screen Report
by Matt Tamanini - July 01, 2018

With news coming earlier this month that Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes' Tony-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS has been slated for a June 26, 2020 big-screen release, let's take a look at the other theatrical properties heading to screens large and small. . (more...)

4) Brief 7/2: Get a Sneak Peek at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE and More! THE ICEMAN COMETH, with Denzel Washington, Takes Final Broadway Bows Today
by BWW News Desk - July 01, 2018

Eugene O'Neill's ferocious American classic, The Iceman Cometh, starring Tony Award winner, two-time Academy Award winner, and 2018 Academy Award nominee Denzel Washington, concludes its limited engagement at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre today, July 1. The show, which earned eight Tony nominations earlier this year, opened on April 26 and has played 28 previews and 67 regular performances.. (more...)

5) Brief 7/2: Get a Sneak Peek at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE and More! Upcoming CD Releases for July 2018
by - July 01, 2018

Check out the latest in upcoming releases of Broadway and theatre related CDs for July, 2018. . (more...)

Brief 7/2: Get a Sneak Peek at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE and More!
Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lauren Molina
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Exploring the Best of New York's Free, Outdoor Summer Shakespeare

Brief 7/2: Get a Sneak Peek at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE and More!

What we're geeking out over: COME FROM AWAY Gets a Logo Reboot for UK Run

What we're watching: Yakety Yak, SMOKEY JOE's Is Back! Meet the Company and Catch a Sneak Peek

Social Butterfly: Broadway Mourns the Passing of Dame Gillian Lynne

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles


From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • Brief 7/2: Get a Sneak Peek at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE and More!
  • Director and Choreographer Dame Gillian Lynne Passes Away at 92
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings Lullaby to Children Separated From Families
  • Brief 6/29: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, and More!
  • BREAKING: Glenda Jackson Will Play Title Role in KING LEAR on Broadway
  • Brief 6/28: Irish Rep's ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER Opens Tonight, and More!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       