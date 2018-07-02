Brief 7/2: Get a Sneak Peek at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stephanie Wild - July 01, 2018

It has been announced today via her official Twitter that trailblazing dancer, director, and choreographer Dame Gillian Lynne has passed away.. (more...)

2) BWW Flashback: Last Call in Paradise! ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Concludes Broadway Run Today

by BWW News Desk - July 01, 2018

It's last call in paradise! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will play its final Broadway performance at the Marquis Theatre today, July 1, 2018, after 29 preview and 124 regular performances.. (more...)

3) IN THE HEIGHTS, HAIR, FREAKY FRIDAY, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's July Stage-to-Screen Report

by Matt Tamanini - July 01, 2018

With news coming earlier this month that Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes' Tony-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS has been slated for a June 26, 2020 big-screen release, let's take a look at the other theatrical properties heading to screens large and small. . (more...)

4) THE ICEMAN COMETH, with Denzel Washington, Takes Final Broadway Bows Today

by BWW News Desk - July 01, 2018

Eugene O'Neill's ferocious American classic, The Iceman Cometh, starring Tony Award winner, two-time Academy Award winner, and 2018 Academy Award nominee Denzel Washington, concludes its limited engagement at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre today, July 1. The show, which earned eight Tony nominations earlier this year, opened on April 26 and has played 28 previews and 67 regular performances.. (more...)

5) Upcoming CD Releases for July 2018

by - July 01, 2018

Check out the latest in upcoming releases of Broadway and theatre related CDs for July, 2018. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lauren Molina

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Exploring the Best of New York's Free, Outdoor Summer Shakespeare

What we're geeking out over: COME FROM AWAY Gets a Logo Reboot for UK Run

.@ComeFromAwayUK is on sale today & we're delighted to be part of the team! Our Studio were challenged with evolving the artwork to better suit the London market whilst retaining the hand crafted appeal of the Broadway logo. Can you spot the differences? pic.twitter.com/NesqrFKaxN - AKA (@akaAgency) June 29, 2018

What we're watching: Yakety Yak, SMOKEY JOE's Is Back! Meet the Company and Catch a Sneak Peek

Social Butterfly: Broadway Mourns the Passing of Dame Gillian Lynne

Farewell dearest Gillie, three generations of the British musical owe so much to you. With love, Andrew - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) July 1, 2018

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles