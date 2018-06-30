BWW Exclusive: Exploring the Best of New York's Free, Outdoor Summer Shakespeare

Waiting in line under the sun in hopes of landing a theatre ticket is no one's idea of fun, but for over 60 years people have been doing just that as they lounge in Central Park hoping to see performers like Anne Hathaway, Audra McDonald or Meryl Streep in one of The Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park productions. This year, they've recently closed Othello, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and will present a musical version of Twelfth Night, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, from July 17 to August 19.



Even though the Public has online and physical lotteries available, mastering the art of getting a ticket requires a certain amount of experimentation (don't bother lining up after 11AM; that cute pup running at you will steal your bagel; etc.), along with lots of caffeine and sunblock. While the performances are often more than worth it, we get it, lines aren't for everyone. Fortunately there's a wealth of free, outdoor theatre in NYC (mostly Shakespeare), and none of it involves waiting in line. So here we present you with five other- completely wait-free- Shakespeares in the Park.

From June 5 through July 29, New York Classical Theatre is producing Romeo and Juliet. NYCT does fast paced, abridged versions of the Bard, which often include scenery changes by way of walking to different locations.

Audience members follow the company across two to three blocks within each park (they're doing five parks in Manhattan and Brooklyn) as six actors take on all of the roles in the Bard's most famous romance.

Jose Says: At a speedy 100 minutes, you'll be done with this R&J with enough time to enjoy a walk through the Park or wipe your tears as you have a tasty dinner at Amy Ruth's a few blocks north.

From June 16 through July 15, Boomerang Theatre celebrates its 20th season with a production of Twelfth Night in Central Park.

Director Sara Thigpen promises a version of the show focused on the idea of love and how "when tempted by love, we all have a choice: remain closed off and ignore the call, or be brave and risk rejection/ridicule."

Jose Says: This is the most family friendly show on the list. All shows take place at 2PM so make sure to bring sunscreen and water. When you're done, go take a stroll at the Met and see a majestic Shakespeare bust sculpted by an unknown artist.

Smith Street Stage is taking a new approach to A Midsummer Night's Dream by reimagining the magical characters as everyday New Yorkers unaware of the whims of the gods. The production, directed by Jonathan Hopkins, seeks to remind us of the beauty in everyday life, especially in a city where adventure lies around every corner.

From June 20 through July 1st, performances take place at Carroll Park in Brooklyn and are completely free. From July 11-15, performances move to Actors' Equity with tickets ranging from $24-$55.

Jose Says: Try showing up at least one hour before the show, while tickets are free, seating is limited.

With their promise of "never a wait for tickets," The Drilling Company presents Hamlet (July 12-28) as part of their "Shakespeare in the Parking Lot" series which takes place at La Plaza at The Clemente Parking Lot in lower Manhattan.

To celebrate their landmark 24th season, the company is making history by having Hamlet not only be played by a woman (Jane Bradley) but also by having the character itself become a woman. Those who attend shows will encounter an existential Princess of Denmark as she copes with dead parents, demanding lovers, and betrayal, all while coping with the demands of being a woman in the late middle ages.

Jose Says: If you're craving some girl power to go with your Shakespeare, this is the show to go see. While you're at the Clemente, make sure to sign up for one of their workshops, or catch a Latinx play at Teatro SEA next door.

Finally, Torn Out Theater is doing a production of Aphra Behn's The Rover (August 16-26 at the Prospect Park Music Pagoda) which might not be Shakespeare per se, but is being done by a company that in recent years has turned in some of the most inventive, adventurous takes on the Bard in the country.

Using gender-bending storytelling, which often highlights our relationship to our body, the company is known for their all-nude productions (last year's Hamlet was a revelation) and this year they're focusing on Behn, one of the very first English women to make her living as a professional writer. Her enigmatic life included gigs in astronomy, playwriting and even being a spy for King Charles II! All performances are free.

Jose Says: If you're tired of the delusional beauty standards in most commercial theatre, the approach to body positivity in Torn Out productions will have you cheering by the end of the show.

So, don't despair if you're unable to wake up early in the morning, if you have work commitments, or if you're just not a wait-in-line person. There's plenty of free, outdoor theatre in New York City for you to enjoy. Make sure to stay hydrated, bring a friend, pack a picnic basket and go see some shows.

Related Articles