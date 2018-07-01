IN THE HEIGHTS, HAIR, FREAKY FRIDAY, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's July Stage-to-Screen Report
Now that we are in the height of the summer vacation season, Broadway has opened its arms to visitors from around the world. However, if you can't make it to New York City, that doesn't mean that you can't get a healthy dose of theatre elsewhere. With news coming earlier this month that Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes' Tony-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS has been slated for a June 26, 2020 silver screen release, let's take a look at the other major theatrical properties heading to screens large and small.
From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.
BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.
MAMMA MIA 2: HERE WE GO AGAIN
Release: 7/22/2018
A STAR IS BORN
Release: 10/05/2018
ALADDIN
Release: 5/24/2019
THE LION KING
Release: 7/19/2019
IN THE HEIGHTS
Release: 6/26/2020
BARE: A POP OPERA
Release: TBA
COME FROM AWAY
Release: TBA
OLIVER
Release: TBA
SPAMALOT
Release: TBA
WEST SIDE STORY
Release: TBA
SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Theatrical adaptations coming to television.
FREAKY FRIDAY | The Disney Channel
Premiere: 08/10/2018
RENT Live! | FOX
Premiere: 01/27/2019
HAIR Live! | NBC
Premiere: Spring 2019
A FEW GOOD MEN Live! | NBC
Premiere: TBA
STAGE TO SCREEN
Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment.
MCKELLEN: PLAYING THE PART | Trafalgar Releasing
Screening Now
NEWSIES | Fathom Events
Screening Dates: 7/26/2018 and 7/28/2018
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS | Trafalgar Releasing
Screening Dates: 9/20/2018 and 9/23/2018
National Theatre's FRANKENSTEIN | Fathom Events
Screening Dates:
Benedict Cumberbatch as the Creature 10/22/2018
Jonny Lee Miller as the Creatre 10/29/2018
STREAMING
The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.
ANN | BroadwayHD
Available: Now
See Exclusive photos of the ANN premiere screening.
Cirque du Soleil | BroadwayHD
Available: Now
BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS | BroadwayHD
Available: 7/19/2018
Click here for exclusive photos of the filming.