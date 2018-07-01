IN THE HEIGHTS, HAIR, FREAKY FRIDAY, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's July Stage-to-Screen Report

Click Here for More Articles on Stage to Screen

Now that we are in the height of the summer vacation season, Broadway has opened its arms to visitors from around the world. However, if you can't make it to New York City, that doesn't mean that you can't get a healthy dose of theatre elsewhere. With news coming earlier this month that Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes' Tony-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS has been slated for a June 26, 2020 silver screen release, let's take a look at the other major theatrical properties heading to screens large and small.

From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.

BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.

MAMMA MIA 2: HERE WE GO AGAIN

Release: 7/22/2018

A STAR IS BORN

Release: 10/05/2018

ALADDIN

Release: 5/24/2019

THE LION KING

Release: 7/19/2019

IN THE HEIGHTS

Release: 6/26/2020

BARE: A POP OPERA

Release: TBA

COME FROM AWAY

Release: TBA

OLIVER

Release: TBA

SPAMALOT

Release: TBA

WEST SIDE STORY

Release: TBA

SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Theatrical adaptations coming to television.

Photo Credit: The Disney Channel

FREAKY FRIDAY | The Disney Channel

Premiere: 08/10/2018

RENT Live! | FOX

Premiere: 01/27/2019

HAIR Live! | NBC

Premiere: Spring 2019

A FEW GOOD MEN Live! | NBC

Premiere: TBA

STAGE TO SCREEN

Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment.

Photo Credit: Disney Theatrical

MCKELLEN: PLAYING THE PART | Trafalgar Releasing

Screening Now

NEWSIES | Fathom Events

Screening Dates: 7/26/2018 and 7/28/2018

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS | Trafalgar Releasing

Screening Dates: 9/20/2018 and 9/23/2018

National Theatre's FRANKENSTEIN | Fathom Events

Screening Dates:

Benedict Cumberbatch as the Creature 10/22/2018

Jonny Lee Miller as the Creatre 10/29/2018

STREAMING

The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.

ANN | BroadwayHD

Available: Now

See Exclusive photos of the ANN premiere screening .

Cirque du Soleil | BroadwayHD

Available: Now

BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS | BroadwayHD

Available: 7/19/2018

