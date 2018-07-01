BWW TV: Yakety Yak, SMOKEY JOE's Is Back! Meet the Company and Catch a Sneak Peek

They say the neon lights are bright off Broadway! The new production of Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller, begins preview performances on Friday, July 6 and officially opens on Sunday, July 22.

The vibrant nine-member ensemble led by director choreographer Joshua Bergasse will bring new life to more than 30 classic songs including "Stand by Me," "I'm a Woman," "Hound Dog," "Fools Fall In Love," "On Broadway," "Yakety Yak," "Pearl's a Singer," "Treat Me Nice," "There Goes My Baby," "Love Potion #9," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Spanish Harlem."

Smokey Joe's Cafe will feature Dwayne Cooper (Motown, Hairspray), Emma Degerstedt(Desperate Measures Off-Broadway), John Edwards (Jersey Boys), Dionne D. Figgins(Hot Feet, Memphis), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Spamilton Off-Broadway), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Jelani Remy (Disney's The Lion King), Max Sangerman (Blue Man Group Off-Broadway), and Alysha Umphress (On The Town, American Idiot).

Featuring a wide-ranging catalog, from joyous anthems ("Saved") to comedic romps ("Charlie Brown") to songs of yearning ("I Who Have Nothing"), the storytelling aspect of Leiberand Stoller's songwriting paired perfectly with the theatrical medium. With soulful ballads rooted in blues, their songs celebrate the humor, passion, and heartbreak that infuse everyday lives. Classics such as "Neighborhood" and "Stand by Me" celebrated the power of community and friendship and deeply resonated with the African American community just as much as they did with rebellious suburban teenagers. Now, this classic show returns to NYC to thrill a new generation of theatergoers with its enduring themes and searing emotions.

The cast just gave a special sneak peek and BroadwayWorld was there to catch all the action!

