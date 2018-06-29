COME FROM AWAY Gets a Logo Reboot for UK Run

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Tony Award-winning new musical COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. It will land in London for its long-awaited UK premiere at The Phoenix Theatre next year with performances from 30 January 2019 and opening night on 18 February 2019. Prior to the West End, this heart-warming musical will have a limited engagement at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin from 6 December 2018 to 19 January 2019.

While fans await the show's UK arrival, AKA, the advertising agency that works with the musical, is making tweaks for a new audience.

.@ComeFromAwayUK is on sale today & we're delighted to be part of the team! Our Studio were challenged with evolving the artwork to better suit the London market whilst retaining the hand crafted appeal of the Broadway logo. Can you spot the differences? pic.twitter.com/NesqrFKaxN - AKA (@akaAgency) June 29, 2018

This joyous new musical recounts the incredible true story of how the residents of Gander, Newfoundland welcomed the passengers of planes from around the world. Cultures clashed, and nerves ran high, but as uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On 11 September 2001 the world stopped. On 12 September, their stories moved us all.

Canada's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mrs Janice Charette, said: "I could not be more delighted that Come From Away is coming to the UK next year. A story that captures the kindness and humanity of the people of Canada - and the people of Newfoundland and Labrador in particular - at a crucial moment in U.S. and global history. This show reminds us what good neighbours and true friendship is all about. Audiences in London are in for a treat."

Earning widespread critical and audience acclaim, the multi award-winning musical continues sold-out, record-breaking engagements on Broadway, and in Canada, with a 60- city North American Tour launching in October in Seattle, an Australian production confirmed for summer 2019, and a feature film adaptation in the works.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

The UK and Ireland cast for Come From Away will be announced in due course.

Book, music and lyric writers, Irene Sankoff and David Hein, said: "The humour, the music, and the infectious generosity of spirit of the people of Newfoundland inspired us to write this musical, however along the journey we discovered that this isn't just a Canadian story - it's a universal story of how, when faced with global atrocities, the world comes together to respond with kindness and cooperation. We are particularly thrilled to be sharing this story with audiences in the UK and Ireland."

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, Come From Away has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (Washington DC) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

Come From Away was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford's Theatre in Washington DC and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions. Come From Away (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam CT. The Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Arts Council, and the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle WA also provided development support.

Come From Away is produced in the UK and Ireland by Junkyard Dog Productions and Smith & Brant Theatricals. The European premiere of Come From Away will be presented in partnership with The Abbey Theatre, Dublin.

