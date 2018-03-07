Brief 3/7: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Bringing HAMILTON to Puerto Rico, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stephanie Wild - March 06, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ruthie Ann Miles and her family following a fatal car crash that took the life of her four year old daughter Abigail.. (more...)

2) Update: Ruthie Ann Miles No Longer In Critical Condition Following Crash Which Took The Life Of Her Daughter

by Alan Henry - March 06, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ruthie Ann Miles and her family following a fatal car crash that took the life of her four year old daughter Abigail.. (more...)

3) Photos: Get A First Look At The 2nd National Tour of HAMILTON

by BWW News Desk - March 06, 2018

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the 2nd National Tour of HAMILTON, lead by Joseph Morales and Nik Walker as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively.. (more...)

4) Backstage with Richard Ridge: A New Evan Is Found - Meet the New Star of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Taylor Trensch!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge - March 06, 2018

Words certainly do not fail Trensch as he opens up with Richard Ridge about his career so far, including his recent move from 44th Street to 45th. Watch the full conversation plus all-new highlights of Trensch in the show below!. (more...)

5) UPDATE: ROCKTOPIA Responds to AEA on Arrangement for Choir's Wages

by BWW News Desk - March 06, 2018

While Rocktopia gets ready to take its first official Broadway bow, its producers are under fire for offering its chorus members unfair wages. An official statement from the Actors' Equity Association reads:. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Ann Harada

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- THE COVER OF LIFE holds its public free preview at the The Gene Frankel Theater tonight!

- IMPROVISED BUFFY premieres tonight at The People's Improv Theater, The Underground!

BWW Exclusive: Check out photos from when the cast of Roundabout's TRAVESTIES met the press!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Click here for more photos!

Set Your DVR... Kristin Chenoweth will appear on The Talk today!

What we're geeking out over: Go behind the scenes with the talented team of KING KONG!

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel gets emotional talking HAMILTON Puerto Rico with Oprah.

Social Butterfly: Pasek and Paul dish on their favorite part of working with Alan Menken on ALADDIN!

"The Greatest Showman" songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul are working on new music for Disney's #Aladdin (Watch) pic.twitter.com/ChjfFssMi6 - Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andy Blankenbuehler, who turns 48 today!

Andy Blankenbuehler won the 2016 and 2017 Tony Awards for Best Choreography for Hamilton and Bandstand. respectively Mr. Blankenbuehler won a 2008 Tony Award for his choreography in the Tony Award winning Best Musical In The Heights (also Lortel Award, Outer Critics Award and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography). He also choreographed the Broadway revivals of The Apple Tree and Cats.

Other recent projects include the new Broadway-bound musical Waiting For The Moon (music by Frank Wildhorn); the world premiere of the musical A Little Princess (music by Andrew Lippa); the Paper Mill Playhouse production of A Wonderful Life; as well as the off-Broadway play Burleigh Grimes (music by David Yazbek); and the hit Caesars Palace production Nights On Broadway. As a performer, he has danced on Broadway in Fosse, Contact, Man of La Mancha, Saturday Night Fever, Steel Pier, Big and Guys and Dolls.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles