VIDEO: Pasek and Paul Dish On Their Favorite Part of Working with Alan Menken on ALADDIN

At the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, famed composer Alan Menken confirmed reports that Tony and Oscar-winning duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will be assisting him on two new songs for the upcoming live-action remake of ALADDIN.

This weekend on the Oscar red carpet, Variety caught up with their songwriting team to get an update on the songwriting process and how it's been working with one of their songwriting heroes. Check out the video below to see what Pasek and Paul think about working with a Disney legend!

The 1992 animated musical fantasy film Aladdin was the 31st Disney animated feature film, and was part of the Disney film era known as the Disney Renaissance. The film was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, and is based on the Arab-style folktale Aladdin and the Magic Lamp from One Thousand and One Nights. THE VOICE cast featurEd Scott Weinger, Robin Williams, Linda Larkin,Jonathan Freeman, Frank Welker, Gilbert Gottfried, and Douglas Seale.

The musical score was written by Alan Menken and features six songs with lyrics written by both Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, who took over after Ashman's death. Aladdin was released on November 25, 1992 and was the most successful film of 1992, earning over $217 million in revenue in the United States, and over $504 million worldwide. The film also won many awards, most of them for its soundtrack. The film is considered by many as the best film that came out during the Disney Renaissance. Aladdin's success led to other material inspired by the film, including two direct-to-video sequels, The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, an animated television series of the same name.

"The Greatest Showman" songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul are working on new music for Disney's #Aladdin (Watch) pic.twitter.com/ChjfFssMi6 — Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2018





