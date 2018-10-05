Brief 10/5: KING KONG Previews, Al Roker Begins in WAITRESS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) WAITRESS International Premiere Announces Full Cast

by BWW News Desk - October 04, 2018

Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group has announced the full cast of the international premiere of the Tony-nominated musical WAITRESS. The show, which continues to run on Broadway and will open in London's West End next year, features music and lyrics from six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, and will open on November 9, 2018, at the Carols P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza in Manila.. (more...)

2) THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA To Launch New World Tour Featuring Original Staging

by BWW News Desk - October 04, 2018

Andrew Lloyd Webber announced today that the original West EndBroadway staging of the hit musical will make a return to the world stage in a new tour set to launch this February. No details yet on tour dates and cities have been announced.. (more...)

3) Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow to Star in HILLARY & CLINTON by Lucas Hnath on Broadway

by BWW News Desk - October 04, 2018

Two-time Tony Award winner and three-time Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf, and two-time Tony Award winner and six-time Emmy Award winner John Lithgow, will return to Broadway to star in Hillary and Clinton, a new play by Tony nominee Lucas Hnath. (more...)

4) Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On The National Tour of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

by BWW News Desk - October 04, 2018

The chocolate factory is coming to a city near you! Full dates and cities have been announced for the upcoming North American tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The tour will launch at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, before bringing Wonka's world of pure imagination to previously announced engagements in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and more. Casting will be announced at a later date.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Lisa Brescia, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Jessica Phillips and Christiane Noll Sing 'Anybody Have a Map?'

by Stage Tube - October 04, 2018

For the first time ever, the moms of Dear Evan Hansen have teamed up to sing together!. (more...)

Include