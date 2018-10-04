WAITRESS International Premiere Announces Full Cast

Manila, Philippines--Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group is proud to announce the full cast of the international premiere of the Tony-nominated musical WAITRESS. The show, which continues to run on Broadway and will open in London's West End next year, features music and lyrics from six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, and will open on November 9, 2018, at the Carols P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza in Manila.

WAITRESS tells the story of a pie maker named Jenna who, despite the mundanity of her life, finds comfort and reckoning in the simple magic of baking. With the help of her two friends Dawn and Becky, she dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage and musters the courage to change her life for the better.

Leading the show as Jenna is award-winning international musical theater star Joanna Ampil. She has performed in the West End in musicals such as "Miss Saigon," "Les Miserables," "Avenue Q," and "Jesus Christ Superstar," to name a few. Her performance as Candida in the recent film "Ang Larawan" has won her numerous Best Actress Awards locally. Jenna will be her first role back in the local theater scene after her stint as Grizabella in the international tour of "Cats."

Set to play the sassy waitress and lovable friend, Becky, is none other than Bituin Escalante. An influential figure in Original Pilipino Music (OPM), Bituin has also made rounds in the theater scene since 1999. Bituin has starred in numerous Tony Award-winning shows in roles such as Joanne in "Rent," Effie White in "Dreamgirls," and Asaka in "Once on this Island." Her recent performance as Aling Saling in "Himala: The Musical "has earned her critical acclaim.

To complete the trio, Maronne Cruz will be playing the neurotic and eccentric Dawn. Maronne is no stranger to musical theater. She has appeared in numerous productions including Jeannie in "Hair," Gabbi in "Sa Wakas," Josephine in "Ako Si Josephine," and Stepsister Joy in "Cinderella." She has also appeared in the indie film Mariquina as Monet and, most recently, performed in the hit musical "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

But Joe's Pie Diner would not be complete without the men of the show. Joining them are Bibo Reyes as Dr. Pomatter, Nino Alejandro as Ogie, George Schulze as Earl, Dean Rosen as Cal, and Steven Conde as Joe.

Bibo's notable stage performances include Sonny in "In the Heights," Franz in "Rock of Ages," Trekky/Nicky in "Avenue Q," and Rudolpho in "Matilda." He was last seen as Hector in "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

Nino has been in the local music scene since the '90s, and has released several solo albums. WAITRESS marks his fourth production with Atlantis Theatrical, as he has previously appeared as Nick Massi in "Jersey Boys," Ethan Gerard in "The Full Monty," and Bud in "The Bridges of Madison County." He also joined The Voice Philippines and made it to the top 3 with his powerful rock vocals and soulful ballads.

WAITRESS marks George's and Dean's debut with Atlantis Theatrical. George's past productions include "Hair," "Beauty and the Beast," "Monty Python's Spamalot," "Into The Woods," "The Horse and His Boy," and "50 Shades! A Musical Parody." Dean previously appeared as Sir Galahad in "Monty Python' Spamalot," and made his professional theater debut in "Into The Woods."

Steven has been performing since 1999. Some of his credits include: "Aladdin: The New Stage Musical," "The Full Monty," "Ghost the Musical," "Shrek the Musical,""Saturday Night Fever the Musical," "Bridges of Madison County the Musical," "Jersey Boys," "Kinky Boots," and "Matilda the Musical." He has also forayed into directing and recently made his directorial debut with Atlantis Theatrical's "Side Show."

Waitress also features Luigi Quesada, Gerhard Krysstopher, Luis Marcelo, Emeline Celis Guinid, Teetin Villanueva, Sarah Facuri, and Jillian Ita-as.

It is directed by Bobby Garcia, with choreography by Cecile Martinez, set design by Tony Award winner David Gallo, lighting design by Aaron Porter, musical direction by Farley Asuncion, costume design by Raven Ong, sound design by Josh Millican, hair and makeup design by Johann dela Fuente, and vocal coaching by ManMan Angsico.

The international premiere of WAITRESS will run from November 9 to December 2. 2018. For tickets (P2,000-P4,000), contact TicketWorld at (632) 891-9999 or visit TicketWorld.com.ph.

Photo: Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You