Photo Coverage: Mean Girls Makes Fetch Happen On October 3rd!

Before last night's special fan performance for lucky lottery winners, New York City Commissioner of Media and Entertainment Julie Menin honored the cast and creative team of Broadway's new musical "Mean Girls" by re-naming W. 52nd Street between Broadway & 8th Avenue "W. Fetch Street," outside the August Wilson Theatre 245 W 52nd St., Manhattan. The cast in full costume, creative team and Commissioner gathered on the sidewalk at 5 minutes to curtain to make the announcement.

Then, everyone headed inside the theater to take their seats and see Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels from the Mean Girls film) welcome Tina, Jeff, Nell, and Casey to the stage and read a proclamation from the New York State Assembly officially declaring October 3, 2018 "Mean Girls Day" in the state of New York.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street), where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

Photo Credit: Monroe G. Scott

