BWW TV: What's THE FERRYMAN All About? The Broadway Cast Explains!

The Broadway engagement of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, the critically acclaimed, wildly popular play directed by Sam Mendes, is currently in previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street). The production will celebrate opening night on Sunday, October 21.

The Ferryman's 30+ member cast features most of the play's acclaimed London cast members on the Broadway stage, including Paddy Considine in his stage debut as Quinn Carney, Laura Donnelly as Caitlin Carney, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mary Carney, Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Trevor Harrison Braun, Sean Frank Coffey, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Carly Gold, Cooper Gomes, Holly Gould, Stuart Graham, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Matilda Lawler, Conor MacNeill, Michael McArthur, Willow McCarthy, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osbourne, Brooklyn Shuck, Metta Mary Sofsky, Glenn Speers, Rafael West Vallés, and Niall Wright.

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

The company just met the press and they are telling us all about the new play below!

