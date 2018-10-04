VIDEO: Watch the New Music Video for 'SOS' from Cher's DANCING QUEEN Album!

Broadway will have to wait until December to see Cher's story onstage, but fans can get new music from the legendary diva a lot sooner!

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star just released Dancing Queen, a new album of all Abba hits via Warner Bros. Records.

The Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award winning icon was inspired to record the album following her stunning performance in the recently-released mega-hit film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Dancing Queen was recorded and produced in London and Los Angeles with Cher's longtime collaborator Mark Taylor, who previously produced Cher's global smash "Believe" which was number one in over 50 countries.

Check out the new music video for "SOS" from the album below!

