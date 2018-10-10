Brief 10/10: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Cover Album, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Sara Bareilles, Panic! at the Disco, and More Will Cover THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Tunes on Re-Imagined Album

by Stephanie Wild - October 09, 2018

The Greatest Showman's album is getting re-imagined, which some of the most popular stars singing its songs!. (more...)

2) It's Official! Dove Cameron Will Star In A Musical Adaptation of CLUELESS at The New Group; Full Cast Announced!

by Alexa Criscitiello - October 09, 2018

The New Group has just announced complete casting and the design team for Clueless, The Musical by Amy Heckerling. This world premiere production, with choreography by Kelly Devine, directed by Kristin Hanggi, features Ephie Aardema, Lori Alan, Sara Andreas, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Dove Cameron, Will Connolly, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Tessa Grady, Talya Groves, Chris Hoch, L'ogan J'ones, Darius Jordan Lee, Justin Mortelliti, Brett Thiele, Dave Thomas Brown and Zurin Villanueva; with Scenic Design by Beowulf Boritt; Costume Design by Amy Clark; Lighting Design by Jason Lyons; Sound Design by Gareth Owen; Projection Design by Darrel Maloney; Music Supervision, Arrangement and Orchestration by Ethan Popp and Music Direction by Matthew Smedal. Previews begin November 20 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, December 11. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through January 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).. (more...)

3) Jackie Burns and Kara Lindsay To Lead WICKED in Los Angeles

by BWW News Desk - October 09, 2018

WICKED, L.A.'s most popular musical, has announced that JACKIE BURNS will return to the role of Elphaba and KARA LINDSAY will return to the role of Glinda in the national tour. WICKED will return to Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited engagement this holiday season beginning November 28, 2018 and playing through January 27, 2019.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Releases Music Video For Anti-Trump Track 'Don't Lie To Me'

by Stage Tube - October 09, 2018

The official music video has been released for Barbra Streisand's new single 'Don't Lie To Me.' This is the first single released from her upcoming album Walls, which will be released November 2nd. Walls is Streisand's first album of original songs since 2005.. (more...)

5) BWW Review: MYTHIC, Charing Cross Theatre

by Cindy Marcolina - October 09, 2018

Mount Olympus gets a swanky revamp in Mythic, Marcus Stevens and Oran Eldor's new musical retelling of the myth of Persephone (Georgie Westall). Daughter of Zeus (Tim Oxbrow) and Demeter (Daniella Bowen), young P. has been brought up by her single mother - a very zen Mother Earth - away from the buzz and flashiness of the Gods. Now, she is striving to find her identity while Demeter struggles to accept that her offspring is growing up.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-LEWISTON AND CLARKSTON, starring Noah Robbins, Arnie Burton & more, begins previews tonight at Rattlestick!

-Anna Kendrick will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS tonight!

-Taye Diggs will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN and TODAY today!

What we're geeking out over: Gavin Creel Will Reunite with Sutton Foster for Roundabout's MY ONE AND ONLY Benefit

What we're watching: Darren Criss and Nick Jonas Form A Brotherhood for HOW TO SUCCEED... Number at Elsie Fest

