Jackie Burns and Kara Lindsay To Lead WICKED in Los Angeles

WICKED, L.A.'s most popular musical, has announced that JACKIE BURNS will return to the role of Elphaba and KARA LINDSAY will return to the role of Glinda in the national tour. Wicked will return to Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited engagement this holiday season beginning November 28, 2018 and playing through January 27, 2019.

Burns and Lindsay will be joined by MICHAEL WARTELLA, who will return to Oz as Boq, a role he played in the Broadway company and national tour.

JACKIE BURNS is Broadway's longest-running Elphaba. She also played the role on the national tour of Wicked, where her performance received an Irene Award nomination. She recently concluded her starring run in the national tour of If/Then, of which she was also an original Broadway company member. Other credits include the Tony-winning revival of Hair (original Broadway company member) and Rock of Ages (original Off-Broadway company member).

KARA LINDSAY previously performed the role Glinda in the Broadway company and national tour of Wicked. She appeared in the original Broadway company of Newsiesas Katherine; a performance which was captured for Disney & Fathom Events on the stage of the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. She also appeared in the Broadway company of Beautiful as Cynthia Weil and in the national tour and Guthrie Theatre productions of Little House on the Prairie as Laura. Regional credits include Paper Mill Playhouse (Newsies, Little House on the Prairie); North Carolina Theatre (title role in Mary Poppins); Kansas City Starlight (title role in Cinderella); Kansas City Rep (Sally Bowles inCabaret); The 5th Avenue Theatre (Lone Star Love); and Geva Theatre Center (A Christmas Carol), among others.

MICHAEL WARTELLA previously appeared on Broadway in the original Broadway companies of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Tuck Everlasting, as well as the 2013-14 Broadway company of Wicked. He originally joined the cast of Wicked in 2012 when he played Boq in the national tour. Wartella's film and television work includes "The Mysteries of Laura," Blood Night: The Legend of Marty Hatchet and Loving Leah.

They join a cast which currently includes JASON GRAAE as The Wizard, JODY GELB as Madame Morrible, MILI DIAZ as Nessarose, JON ROBERT HALL as Fiyero andCHAD JENNINGS as Doctor Dillamond, with Deanna Aguinaga-Whyte, Allison Bailey, Kerry Blanchard, Beka Burnham, Lauren Cannon, Autumn Crockett Cooper, Matt Densky, Ryan Patrick Farrell, Nick Gaswirth, Sara Gonzales, Sam Gravitte, Kelly Lafarga, Philip Dean Lightstone, Chase Madigan, Tiffany Rae Mallari, Micaela Martinez, Andy Richardson, Wayne Schroder, Jeff Sears, Tregoney Shepherd, Brandon Stonestreet, Ben Susak, Cecelia Ticktin, Olivia Valli and Justin Wirick.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. Wicked has amassed over $4.6 billion in global sales and has been seen by over 55 million people worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

