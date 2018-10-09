Broadway Sessions
BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions is GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Back Together!

Oct. 9, 2018  

We got Gettin' The Band Back Together- BACK TOGETHER at Broadway Sessions recently. Cast members reunited to tell stories from the show and perform music they love to sing. There were Bon Jovi shout outs a plenty, and laughs galore, just like GTBBT! Cast members Mitchell Jarvis, Garth Kravits, Noa Solorio, Becca Kotte, Ian Ward, Lindsey Brett Carothers, Scott Foster and special guests Eugene Ebner and Jocelin Weiss blew the roof off the joint! The cast even treated the audience to our signature "Sloppy Plot Synopses", so if you missed the show, now you can know just what you missed ;)

Join us this week as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage on Broadway w/ cast members from King Kong, Aladdin, Frozen, Hamilton, Phantom, On Your Feet, Pretty Woman and more!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

