BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions is GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Back Together!

We got Gettin' The Band Back Together- BACK TOGETHER at Broadway Sessions recently. Cast members reunited to tell stories from the show and perform music they love to sing. There were Bon Jovi shout outs a plenty, and laughs galore, just like GTBBT! Cast members Mitchell Jarvis, Garth Kravits, Noa Solorio, Becca Kotte, Ian Ward, Lindsey Brett Carothers, Scott Foster and special guests Eugene Ebner and Jocelin Weiss blew the roof off the joint! The cast even treated the audience to our signature "Sloppy Plot Synopses", so if you missed the show, now you can know just what you missed ;)

Join us this week as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage on Broadway w/ cast members from King Kong, Aladdin, Frozen, Hamilton, Phantom, On Your Feet, Pretty Woman and more!

