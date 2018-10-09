Go Behind The Scenes with DCPA's THE CONSTANT WIFE's Marissa McGowan's Instagram Takeover Recap!

BroadwayWorld has an inside look at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts's The Constant Wife as Marissa McGowan took over the BWW Instagram this past Saturday, and gave followers a behind the scenes look at a two show day! Enjoy a recap of her takeover below.

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram here!

The Denver production of The Constant Wife features Gretchen Egolf (Broadway's Jackie, Ring Round the Moon) as Constance, Wayne Kennedy (DCPA Theatre Company's Human Error, Off-Center's The Wild Party) as Bentley, Julia Knitel (national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Martha Culver, Miriam A. Laube (DCPA Theatre Company's world premiere of The Book of Will) as Barbara Fawcett, Rodney Lizcano(Colorado Shakespeare Festival's Richard III) as Mortimer Durham, Robert Mammana(Broadway's Les Misérables) as John Middleton, Marissa McGowan (DCPA Theatre Company's Human Error) as Maria-Louise Durham, Carol Schultz (Lincoln Center Theater's Abe Lincoln in Illinois ) as Mrs. Culver, and Estes Tarver (Playmaker's Repertory Company's Tuesdays with Morrie ) as Bernard Kersal.

DCPA alum Shelley Butler (Human Error, The Most Deserving) returns to direct this contagious classic comedy that includes designs by Takeshi Kata (Scenic Designer), Sara Ryung Clement (Costume Designer, DCPA's Human Error), Tom Ontiveros (Lighting Designer), Jason Ducat (Sound Designer, DCPA's Human Error), Allison Horsley(Dramaturg,), Kathryn G. Maes, PhD. (Voice and Dialect), Harriet Bass, CSA and Grady Soapes, CSA (Casting), and stage management by Michael G. Morales (Stage Manager) and Heidi Echtenkamp (Assistant Stage Manager).

The production runs until October 21. Tickets for The Constant Wife may be purchased at denvercenter.org, 303-893-4100 or in person in the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex at 14th and Curtis.