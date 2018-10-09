VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Releases Music Video For Anti-Trump Track 'Don't Lie To Me'

The official music video has been released for Barbra Streisand's new single "Don't Lie To Me." This is the first single released from her upcoming album Walls, which will be released November 2nd. Walls is Streisand's first album of original songs since 2005.

As previously reported, the album is inspired by Streisand's feelings toward the current presidency.

Walls is available for pre-order here.

Watch the music video for Don't Lie To Me below!

In addition to the three original tunes which the Oscar-winning songwriter contributed to, the songs on Walls explore topics near to Streisand's heart. She brings a fresh perspective to the classic songs "Imagine" and "What A Wonderful World," and the Bacharach/David pop standard "What The World Needs Now." The penultimate song that Streisand sings is a timely one called "Take Care Of This House" by the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Alan Jay Lerner.

Tracklisting:

1. What's On My Mind

2. Don't Lie To Me

3. Imagine / What A Wonderful World

4. Walls

5. Lady Liberty

6. What The World Needs Now

7. Better Angels

8. Love's Never Wrong

9. The Rain Will Fall

10. Take Care Of This House

11. Happy Days Are Here Again

Over the course of her astonishing career, Streisand has recorded a number of songs that address the human condition. Recognized as one of the foremost interpreters of contemporary song, "Don't Lie To Me," and the other songs on Walls are sure to add to her enduring legacy as an award-winning singer and songwriter. In 1977, she became the first woman to win an Oscar for composing the music to the timeless standard "Evergreen" (Love Theme from A Star Is Born), which also went on to win the Grammy for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe. In addition, she has been duly recognized throughout her career for compositions on film projects emblematic of her songwriting gifts.

Streisand is the only recording artist in history to achieve a #1 Album in six consecutive decades. She has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list. Streisand has had 34 albums make the Top 10 on the US charts, the only female artist to have achieved this milestone, tying her with Frank Sinatra. She is also the female artist with the most number one albums in Billboard's history. Widely recognized as an icon for her artistic achievements, she has been awarded two Oscars, ten Grammys including two special Grammys, five Emmys, three Peabodys, and eleven Golden Globes including the Cecil B. DeMille Award. In 2015, President Barack Obama presented her with the highest civilian honor the United Statesbestows, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She had already received the National Medal of Arts from President Clinton in 2000, as well as France's prestigious Legion of Honor.

