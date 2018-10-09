Sara Bareilles, Panic! at the Disco, and More Will Cover THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Tunes on Re-Imagined Album

The Greatest Showman's album is getting re-imagined, which some of the most popular stars singing its songs!

Variety has revealed that this album, "The Greatest Showman - Reimagined," coming from Atlantic Records on Nov. 16, features "fresh takes on the movie's songs from the likes of P!nk, Sara Bareilles, Kelly Clarkson and Panic! at the Disco."

"This is Me" bring Keala Settle back to the song, alongside Kesha and Missy Elliott.

Panic! at the Disco and a cappella band Pentatonix will both take on versions of the title track. Sara Bareilles will perform "Tightrope," Zac Brown Band will put their spin on "From Now On," and rapper Ty Dolla Sign will join MAX for "The Other Side."

The full track list is as follows:

The Greatest Show - Panic! At The Disco A Million Dreams - P!nk A Million Dreams (Reprise) - Willow Sage Hart Come Alive - Years & Years and Jess Glynne The Other Side - MAX and Ty Dolla $ign Never Enough - Kelly Clarkson This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix) -Keala Settle, Kesha and Missy Elliott Rewrite The Stars - James Arthur and Anne-Marie Tightrope - Sara Bareilles From Now On - Zac Brown Band

Bonus tracks:

The Greatest Show - Pentatonix Come Alive - Craig David This Is Me - Kesha Rewrite The Stars (Acoustic) - Zendaya

Read more on Variety.

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The Greatest Showman is directed by exciting new filmmaker Michael Gracey, with songs co-produced and written by GRAMMY, Tony, and Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), co-produced by GRAMMY-nominee Greg Wells (Twenty One Pilots, Adele, Katy Perry) and executive produced by Tony and GRAMMY Award-winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen). The film stars Academy Award-nominee Hugh Jackman alongside Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.

