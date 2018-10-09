VIDEO: Darren Criss and Nick Jonas Form A Brotherhood for HOW TO SUCCEED... Number at Elsie Fest

Former How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying stars Darren Criss and Nick Jonas joined forces this weekend at Elsie Fest for one of the musical's most popular songs, "Brotherhood of Man". Check out the meeting of the former J. Pierrepont Finch's below!

Central Park was the place to be yesterday, as theatre fans from all over gathered to celebrate the fourth annual Elsie Fest! Elsie Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival that celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals.

