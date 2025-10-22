Brian Watkins’ WEATHER GIRL Set for Netflix Limited Series with Julia McDermott

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and A24 are all teaming up to produce a limited series adaptation of Brian Watkins' Weather Girl for Netflix, Variety reports. The solo show, which first debuted at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, most recently played at New York's St. Ann's Warehouse. Watkins has penned scripts for several of the episodes and will also direct the pilot.

Weather Girl is a look into the soul of American strangeness. The story follows Stacey, an oversexed and underpaid California weather girl. Today, her regular routine of teeth whitening, prosecco, and wildfires descends into a scorched-earth catastrophe, before she discovers something that will save us all.

“We’re building the world of this weather girl’s life and what she’s going through,” Watkins told Variety of the series. “It’s really fun to write these new characters that are only briefly mentioned in the play, or don’t even exist in the play. It’s scratched the itch for me to make this a love letter to California. That’s one thing that the TV form has really opened up for me — exploring how California is truly a character in this.”

Julia McDermott, who starred as Stacey onstage, will reprise her role for the adaptation and also serve as a producer. The recent New York production was directed by Tyne Rafaeli and ran from September 16–October 12, 2025. Read reviews here.

Weather Girl saw its London premiere at Soho Theatre from 5 March – 5 April 2025. The acclaimed production scooped a Scotsman Fringe First, Popcorn Award, LIST Award and Lustrum Award during its run in Edinburgh.